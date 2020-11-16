See J.Lo, Demi Lovato & More Stunners On The People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

On Sunday night, a smaller handful of celebrities than usual gathered in Los Angeles for the 2020 People’s Choice Awards. Some attendees, including Renée Zellweger (dressed casually in a Texas Longhorns hat), Emma Chamberlain, and Nicole Kidman arrived via Zoom; while others, like Christina Hendricks, Tracee Ellis Ross, and J.Lo, went to the actual show at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. For those of us who’ve lived in sweatsuits and house dresses for months, J.Lo going all out in a tiered red Christian Siriano dress was a sight for sore eyes.
Other fashion highlights included Ross’s on-stage ensemble, which incorporated one of 2020’s most intriguing fashion trends — the leather harness — and Alexander McQueen thigh-high boots, Joey King’s red bustier jumpsuit, and all five of host Demi Lovato’s sequin gowns. Ahead, check out all the best red carpet looks from Sunday’s People’s Choice Awards.