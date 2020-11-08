Coming out of what was, for many, a stressful and draining week, Sunday morning kicks off with a burst of creativity. On Sunday at 8:45 a.m. EST, the Moon wanes into her third quarter in proud Leo. We can scratch our itch in a positive way by writing down how we’d like to express ourselves and celebrate our talents. Passionate Venus opposes warrior Mars on Monday. This transit tends to bring out our competitive nature, so we’ll have to be ready to check our attitude as these planets clash.
It's easier to think of the big picture on Tuesday, when the Sun forms a trine with dreamy Neptune. This transit offers us the opportunity to connect with our spiritual sides and find ways to redirect our energy to help others. Communication-ruling Mercury moves into truth-seeking Scorpio on Tuesday too, encouraging us to find solutions that may help us move forward. Fair warning: Mercury is moving through his post-retrograde shadow period until November 19, so we’ll have to beware of burnout.
On Thursday, lucky Jupiter forms a conjunction with transformative Pluto, creating conditions conducive to new success. It’s a prosperous transit, but we’ll have to be wary of stepping on anyone’s toes and consider how we can give back or help out those who are less fortunate.
We're ready to regain our momentum beginning Friday, as ambitious Mars stations direct in Aries. We’ll be ready to move forward with the lessons we learned since September, when the warrior planet started moving in reverse. But we’ll have to continue acting with care until January 2, when Mars finally clears the post-retrograde shadow period.
On Saturday, the Sun creates a sextile with transformative Pluto and another with Jupiter. There's a sense that energy is building up, but the overall spirit of the day is still optimistic and easygoing. We’ll be able to enjoy the day while relaxing with loved ones.