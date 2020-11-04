Why Did The Royals Cover Up Prince William’s COVID-19 Diagnosis In April?

In March, the world learned that Prince Charles had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, but he apparently was not the only royal who was battling COVID-19. New reports have revealed that Prince William also tested positive for the respiratory virus around the same time, and many are now wondering why such an important update was kept under wraps.
According to British outlet The Sun, William was diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier in the year. The report also detailed that he had taken a week-long hiatus from being on call; the Duke of Cambridge didn't take any calls or video messages from April 9 to April 16. He reportedly refrained from going public with the news about his health because he "there were important things going on, and I didn't want to worry anyone."
The Sun's original story claims that William's bout with the coronavirus was something to worry about because it was much more than a mild case. A source told the outlet that the prince's symptoms were pretty serious, resulting in him allegedly being treated at the family home in Anmer Hall.
"William was hit pretty hard by the virus — it really knocked him for six [days]," revealed the source. "At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked."
The knowledge that William tested positive without anyone outside of The Firm knowing about it is disturbing many people across the United Kingdom. While his health is technically his personal business, as an official and active member of the Royal Family, what happens to William is actually a very big deal. For starters, William is the second in line for succession for the throne, falling in line right after his father. If something were to happen to Queen Elizabeth, and Charles and William were to undergo COVID-19 complications, the next viable option for the throne would be Prince George — a seven-year-old.
Obviously, little George wouldn't be able to rule on his own in this unfortunate theoretical situation; a group of advisers would have to be scouted to help him out.
"[George] would not rule as King in the traditional sense until he was about 18," explained Kate Williams, a Royal historian and professor, in conversation with CNN. "But a 'Regency council' would be appointed, who would carry out appointments in his name."
Fortunately, that's a just hypothetical situation; both Charles and William have since recovered from the coronavirus and have resumed their official duties. But some are wondering what else the Royal Family could be keeping from the public. There have always been conspiracy theories about what's going on in Buckingham Palace, some easy to explain and others not so much, but the revelation of William's health scare has some Brits seriously side-eyeing the Crown.
If the future King contracts a potentially fatal virus that the entire world is worried about during a lockdown and he and those around him cover it up, that raises serious questions about whether we can trust anything he or his advisers say.— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) November 1, 2020
"If the future King contracts a potentially fatal virus that the entire world is worried about during a lockdown and he and those around him cover it up, that raises serious questions about whether we can trust anything he or his advisers say," tweeted Royal correspondent Richard Palmer upon learning of the news.
Food for thought.