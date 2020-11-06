12 Genius Under-$20 Gifts That Look Expensive

If you are watching what you spend this holiday season (same same) — or simply need a quick, affordable gift for a neighbour or coworker — rest assured that there are lots of stylish, fun, and even artisanal presents out there that cost way less than you might expect.
Here, we’ve rounded up some holiday gifting ideas that look and feel luxe but are so well-priced you may even be tempted to buy multiples for different friends! Some of our favourites: a $12 designer candle, a flavourful maple syrup from an Indigenous-owned brand, a pretty chocolate bar that can be mailed directly to the recipient, and a signed edition of Rupi Kaur’s latest book.
Here, we’ve rounded up some holiday gifting ideas that look and feel luxe but are so well-priced you may even be tempted to buy multiples for different friends! Some of our favourites: a $12 designer candle, a flavourful maple syrup from an Indigenous-owned brand, a pretty chocolate bar that can be mailed directly to the recipient, and a signed edition of Rupi Kaur’s latest book.
Read through for more fab, under-$20 gift ideas.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.