Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Finally Engaged

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have done nothing since 2015 but pelt us with the sheer cuteness of their relationship, from releasing music together and coaching side-by-side on The Voice to sharing heart-achingly sweet anecdotes about how they’ve changed each other's lives. And now, after five years, the pair finally put us out of our misery are officially engaged.
In two matching Instagram posts, the couple posted a photo of them both kissing in matching trucker hats while Stefani shows off the ring on her perfectly manicured finger. (They seem to be standing in some medieval church with very choice decor that I have a few questions about, but I guess that's not the point here.) In the ska-punk singer's caption, she wrote "@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx", and in his, the country star wrote "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"
In 2015, Shelton got divorced from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert, and Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were divorcing, which broke more than a few hearts. And when the news was out that the Voice coaches were an item, people were confused by what seemed like a pretty odd pair (punk rock princess and a corn-fed country singer?). But in 2016, as they released music together — "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," in May 2016, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" in September 2017, and "Nobody But You" in December 2019 — and shared more about their bond, it seemed like the two shared a special relationship that few saw coming (except maybe former The Voice coach Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo, who swears she felt the sparks between them).
Case in point: last December, Shelton shared that being with Stefani had changed him for the better. "I don't want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually," he told ET. "I was a jerk to everybody... Look how nice I am now!"
Officially using this feel-good, loved-up energy to get us through the rest of the year. Keep the mush coming!