There’s a rush of excitement on Sunday, as the Sun creates a conjunction with Mercury retrograde. We’re eager to share our thoughts and connect with others as these heavenly bodies join. Use this transit to get organized for the week ahead and enjoy catching up with loved ones and friends.
Has Mercury retrograde got your brain feeling a little foggy? The messenger planet re-enters charming Libra on Tuesday, helping us to navigate all sorts of social situations. We’re more open to understanding each other’s motivations and can think less selfishly. The same day, beauty-loving Venus makes her way into stylish Libra. We can enjoy this transit by taking a little extra time to get dressed or spending some extra time on our skin or hair. Venus’s trip through Libra also impacts our relationships and makes us more conscious of our time. We’ll be able to prioritize our schedules with clarity, devoting time to those who build us up and avoiding those who drain us.
The Moon waxes full in steady Taurus on Saturday at 10:49 a.m. EST, creating the second full moon of October — a phenomenon sometimes called a blue moon, that’s especially magical given that it falls on Halloween. This Moon is conjunct with rebellious Uranus in retrograde, creating electric energy. A heightened sense of anxiety is in the air, making it a prime time to focus on taking care of ourselves and to honor our emotions.
Our need for independence strengthens on Saturday, as the Sun opposes innovative Uranus in retrograde. We may feel the need to challenge ourselves and others during this radical transit. The key thing to remember: Be flexible and welcome the unexpected. Change does not always announce itself.