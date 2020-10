Take a moment to be mindful of your emotions on Wednesday, when sensitive Venus makes a trine with power-minded Pluto. This transit tends to intensify our feelings and sharpen our focus on our romantic relationships. We're ready to enter a passionate and powerful new season on Thursday, as the Sun makes his way into strategic Scorpio . It's time to channel your inner detective and uncover hidden truths during this transit. Meditate on how your desires drive you and if it's time for you to change course.