Bella Hadid Just Got This Fall’s Trendiest Haircut

Bella Hadid just threw it back to the early 2000s with her new fall hair cut and colour — confirming our suspicions that the noughties are definitely influencing 2020's breakout beauty trends.
The supermodel updated her look for October with the help of New York City-based colourist, Jenna Perry and stylist Jessica Gillin. Perry warmed up Hadid's glossy brunette strands with some chunky caramel highlights, while Gillin gave the model a fall refresh style you've seen more than a few times on TikTok: curtain bangs.
Perry shared some photos of Hadid’s new look on her Instagram feed, commenting that the supermodel left the East Village studio "reminding us that Y2K was the best decade." She's not wrong. There are so many cool fashion trends from the early 2000s making a comeback this fall: denim on denim, cropped cardigans, and Hadid's favorite, track pants (style inspiration, below), just to name a few.
Specific to the hairstyle, choppy curtain bangs were also popular around Y2K, but have come back in a major way this season. Our favourite part is the versatility. Whether you want your curtain bangs to be more dramatic (clearly a bang) or long and subtle (like an added layer to your haircut), the style proves to be universally flattering. As Hadid proves, if your hair has grown super long in quarantine (or you've added extensions), the curtain bang is a full-proof way to create body and movement without sacrificing length off the ends.
So, the next time you’re at the hair salon and wanting to change things up, curtain bangs and some warm chunky highlights might be just the right blend of nostalgia that still keeps you on trend.