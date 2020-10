Yes, You Can Be Pro-Abortion & Still Grieve A Miscarriage

If Webber's tweet has you questioning humanity, hopefully the fact that dozens of commenters are calling him out for his insensitivity will bring you some comfort. "A clump of cells is nothing more that a clump of cells," wrote @ScientistMel . "If a person wants that clump of cells to develop into a human... that’s intent and desire to raise a human once the clump of cells can sustain itself in a world without maternal (internal) assistance." Another commenter asked, simply, "What is wrong with you?"