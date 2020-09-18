Cannabis edibles became legal in Canada in October 2019 (aw, remember 2019?). But a combination of bureaucratic hoops and a splash of COVID-19 chaos means that we’ve only started to see a critical mass of products in stores over the last few months. With everything from sparkling beverages to high-end chocolates available — and rumours of delicacies like popcorn and chips to come — there are more and more options every day. But what to buy?
“The first question I always ask people who are interested in edibles is, ‘what do you enjoy eating?” says Alex Collier, the assistant manager and a cannabis education specialist at the new Tokyo Smoke location in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood. And the second question: “What kind of experience are you looking for? Do you want to strap on your spacesuit and go for an all-day adventure or do you just want the equivalent of a pre-dinner cocktail?”
Even if you’re an experienced smoker or vaper, because edibles are metabolized through the digestive system, they take longer to kick in (up to four hours, though more typically within two) and the effects last longer (anywhere from 6-12 hours). You might need a bit of trial and error to figure out what’s the right dose for you, which, just like alcohol, is affected by things like your size and how much food you have in your stomach. “We always say start low and go slow,” says Collier.
What counts as “low”? Weed in Canada is sold in individual packages with a maximum total dose of 10 mg of THC (the “psychoactive” type of weed, i.e. it gets you high) There’s currently no limit on the amount of CBD (non-psychoactive, relaxing) that can be in an edible. I find eating 10 mg of THC is a major commitment — that’s a minimum 12-hour trip for me, and by trip, I mean tripping balls, so I reserve that for very special occasions. But on low doses, around 2-2.5 mg, I’m able to get through a normal day, working, cooking, cleaning — god, I am so good at cleaning when I’ve had some magic chocolate! — just feeling a little happier. (No driving, of course.) You also have to pay attention to whether the cannabis is a more-sedating Indica (In-Da-Couch), a more-energizing Sativa strain, or a hybrid/blend of the two.
While some provinces let you buy products online directly from private retailers, if you want to shop online in Ontario, Quebec, B.C, and New Brunswick, you can only do so at the government-run websites in the province where you live. (Brands can’t ship to consumers across provincial lines, either.) At the moment, most edibles are gummies, chocolates, cookies, candies, teas, or fizzy drinks. And because I’m very committed to science, I tried some of them. Here’s my totally biased report!
