Your Autumn Equinox Horoscope Is Here

And on this year’s autumn equinox, there will be some powerful astrological influences taking place. The strongest influence will be coming from Mars retrograde and something us astrologers call a T-Square: when three planets are challenging each other. There will be a tight T-Square between the planets Mars, Mercury, and Pluto. This means that this will be a time for pivotal life shifts — and a time for us to find balance between different areas of our lives.