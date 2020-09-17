The love that he feels for and feels from his fans is just one aspect of the emotion that Wonho has been pondering over the last year, as he’s contemplated the larger meaning of love. That’s what Love Synonym is — an exploration of all the different shapes and demeanors of love. But what does love mean to him? Quality time. “Rather than devoting yourself to giving and receiving, love is more about the time you spend with each other or just being there for one another, because we’re able to support each other even though we’re physically apart,” he says. “I don’t think there’s one definition of love.” He doesn’t say this somberly, nor does he look away. He seems assured, gesturing in order to get his point across, like someone who has turned over this idea enough times to know its grooves and ridges.