Chris Evans Accidentally Shared A NSFW Pic With The Entire World

Chris Evans dominated the online conversation this weekend, and it wasn't because the world was doing a global rewatch of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. It was because he accidentally shared some personal (very personal) photos with millions of people via his Instagram story.
The Avengers actor broke the internet on Saturday when he unintentionally gave fans a look at what appeared to be the camera roll on his iPhone. Evans uploaded a screen recorded video that showed him playing the game Heads Up with his younger brother Scott. Everything was perfectly normal — save for Scott epically failing at describing the phrase “The Book of Life” — but when the video ended, the screen recording included a glimpse at Chris’s camera roll.
Advertisement
His gallery notably included a confusingly hilarious meme of himself captioned “Guard the Pussy," but it also showed an NSFW photo that almost instantly sent the internet into a tizzy. Chris was quick to delete it from his story, but the internet has a photographic memory (and screenshots), and his name began trending shortly after for two whole days.
Chris has been understandably MIA from the internet following the accidental exposure, but that's not stopping the people closest to him from poking a little bit of fun at the situation. Co-star and close friend Mark Ruffalo playfully reassured the actor that there were way more embarrassing things that he could have done — just look at President Trump aka Twitter Fingers over there in the White House.
.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020
"Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself," Ruffalo tweeted amidst the online conversation. "See... silver lining."
Little brother Scott also made light of the situation:
Was off social media for the day yesterday.— Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020
So.
What’d I miss?
"Was off social media for the day yesterday," wrote the Grace & Frankie actor. "So. What’d I miss?"
It's not lost on me that the public's reaction to these photos is very different from the criticism of famous women whose personal pictures are leaked. Fans have been overwhelmingly supportive of Chris, imploring people not to share their screenshots and fighting for his right to privacy. I can't say that the same energy was immediately extended to stars like Kim Kardashian, Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato, or Vanessa Hudgens — who even had to apologize after her pictures were leaked in 2007 — and I think we know exactly why.
Even with the internet on his side, it might be awhile before Chris gets back on social media. And he'll probably have learned how screen recordings work by then.