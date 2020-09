This week brings us an opportunity to go deep. We can discover hidden truths on Tuesday, when intellectual Mercury forms a trine with powerful Pluto retrograde . Our wit is sharpened, and it’s easier to think outside of the box as these planets complement each other. The transit helps us to understand various perspectives. On Wednesday at 1:21 a.m. EST, the Moon waxes full in dreamy Pisces, bringing an optimistic and hopeful energy. The full Moon also creates a sextile with enigmatic Uranus in retrograde, helping us to consider how we can make a positive change in our lives. On Wednesday, messenger Mercury makes a trine with rule-making Saturn. We’ll develop a keen eye for finer details, making it a perfect day to figure out how we can best accomplish our goals. There’s a lot of energy to burn off on Friday, when sensual Venus creates a square against fiery Mars. We may feel as though we’re ready to burst as these planets clash, but we can channel it into a steamy encounter , or put that fire towards getting physical. We’ll want to be conscious of our words during this transit, so we can manage inconveniences with grace. Luckily, witty Mercury also forms a sextile with charismatic Venus on Friday. This transit presents a beautiful opportunity to use our charms to socialize with ease.