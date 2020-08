Your Hip Dips Are Not A Problem & They Don’t Need To Be Fixed

But if hip dips are just part of your bodily makeup then there's no point trying to change them, right? Hannah Lewin, a personal trainer who has been training women for over five years , says that getting rid of them is pretty much impossible. "From a biomechanics standpoint, they are natural, inward-facing curves that are caused by the shape of your pelvis. They’re associated with your skeletal structure so you can't change it and no amount of fat loss will," she explains. "There's lots of things you can do in terms of your hamstring or abdominals, kind of lower body exercises to make sure that the whole area is strong because the last thing you want is a tight hip flexor, tight hamstrings or a more unstable glute area." However, she says, changing the actual shape or look of your hips can't be done. "[Hip dips] are essentially part of your bone structure and you can’t change your bone structure."