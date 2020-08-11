Kayla Itsines’ New No-Equipment Workout Is A Quarantine Dream

Streaming workouts are not new, but in the age of coronavirus, they're more appreciated than ever. After all, exercise offers the perfect release valve to the stress and restlessness many of us are feeling right now — but many gyms are still closed (or should be). Hence, people want at-home workouts, preferably ones that can be done with little-to-no equipment. Enter: Kayla Itsines' new BBG Zero Equipment programming.
Kayla is already a royal in the realm of at-home workouts. That's thanks to her Sweat app, which offers up under-30 minute sweat sessions for everyone — from HIIT-lovers to post-partum exercisers. Her new gear-free plan is designed for people who missed their chance to stock up on dumbbells pre-COVID — and whose free floor space can barely fit a yoga mat.
"Many women are struggling to adapt to a new fitness routine at home and don’t have the knowledge or confidence to workout without equipment," Itsines tells Refinery29. "My BBG Zero Equipment program removes the complexity of equipment from home workouts and gives women the practical tools and guidance to work out effectively using their own bodyweight."
Like Kayla's other programs, BBG Zero Equipment will be available exclusively through the SWEAT app. And to celebrate the new programming, Kayla created a 13-minute express workout that's free for Refinery29 readers.
On each of the first three slides here, you'll see one circuit of two exercises, meant to be performed three times in a row. The last slide is a high-intensity "finisher" that's performed just once. There are no breaks built in between circuits, but if you need a breather, take one. For a more detailed overview and a breakdown of each move, please download the Kayla Itsines x Refinery29 PDF here.
Don't let the fact that you won't be hoisting dumbbells fool you — this workout will leave you sore tomorrow. Happy sweating!