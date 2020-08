Boycotts Are More Popular Than Ever — But Do They Work?

The truth is that some corporations, frighteningly, can seem too global and embedded in our lives to abstain from using altogether. “If Amazon is your most convenient outlet in terms of shopping, it's hard to give it up,” says Amna Kirmani, a professor of marketing at the University of Maryland. Sometimes, depending on where you live, it might be the cheapest or the only option for certain goods . And its size can also deceive how much consensus there really is internationally. “Amazon has such a large clientele that even when you say a lot of people [boycott it], that may just be in your friend circle — nationally or internationally, it's not a lot of people.”