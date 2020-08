All Breakups Are For The Best, Even This One

I also need you to know, before I leave you, that no one will ever, ever be able to tell you the answer to the only question single people really have: How do I meet my partner? Where are they? Where do I find them? That answer isn’t ours to know, but what I think we’re also asking is: How can I stop being so unhappy? Because we’ve been groomed to believe that the only way to end the single struggle is to find a partner. It’s not. You can also reframe the word “single,” and all its charms, in your mind — and decide to stop treating what we are as a problem to be fixed. You can start reframing right now, at your pace, and no one can stop you. You can choose how you feel about your own single life, and I hope you choose to enjoy it, to live it fully and in validation, rather than let it pass you by in an endless search for someone else. I know it’s not easy, because I’ve done it. But I also know that if you’re reading this, you’re off to a good start. Don’t stop.