Did We Ever Find Out If Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Were Dating?

Greece was just the first of many times the duo were spotted hanging out together outside of work. From spending Thanksgiving together in November 2019 to Elordi seemingly planting a kiss on Zendaya’s head in New York City as recently as February 2020, the speculation fire has plenty of fuel to keep burning. It helps that E! News released a photo in which Zendaya and Elordi appear to be kissing during that very same NYC outing.