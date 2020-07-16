Is Dating This Unromantic For Everyone, Or Just Me?

The solution isn’t one you’ll want to hear. I’m not particularly jazzed about typing it. That’s because I can’t prescribe it, or replicate it, or tell you how to get it for yourself. I can’t even tell me how to get it for myself. I think it’s magic. I think it’s a series of events and times and places and fates that come together when they’re meant to. They bring with them joy, connection, and indeed — romance. It’s funny to think of romance and magic as being equally real or bullshit, but that’s where I’m at. And I think they’re real, I think I’ll have them both, and I don’t think there’s anything “wrong” with me that’s resulted in so much time spent in the suck.