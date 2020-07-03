This holiday weekend, we're in for quite the celestial ride. July's full moon in Capricorn — which is also known as the Buck Moon — is three times more potent than a regular full moon. That's because it’s also a lunar eclipse, Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, tells Refinery29. In short, things are about to get wild.
This eclipse will begin on July 4 at 11:07 p.m. EST. Since November 2018, eclipses have been occurring in the Capricorn-Cancer axis, which is all about the home and our emotions. "For the past two and a half years, eclipses have been bringing huge changes in the status quo and structures of our society," Montúfar says. This weekend's lunar event is the last to occur in this axis for now. The new series of eclipses will occur on the Gemini-Sagittarius axis, which is all about logic and reason.
"This summer, we can expect a huge turning point in reference to all these developments, especially as taskmaster Saturn began to retrograde back into Capricorn on July 1," Montúfar notes. "This intensifies, even more, the enormous changes we have been experiencing at a collective level."
"As Mars is approaching its square to Mercury, we could experience mental or emotional agitation on the days following the eclipse," adds Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. Take a breath this weekend, and strive to recognize when things are out of your control. Getting overly worked up won't help anyone — it only sets you up for burnout.
Astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29 to be on the lookout for some "peak drama" during this weekend's full moon. "This luminary is the closing energy to the New Moon in Capricorn that occurred on January 5, 2019," she explains. "We can expect dramatic realizations about past situations, relationships, and friendships that need to end and are going on past their expiration dates." So that friend who's staying silent about Black Lives Matter and systemic racism? It may be time to finally drop them. And your partner who refuses to wear a face mask in public? This lunar eclipse will give you the strength to say sayonara.
"Mercury retrograde, Mars, and Uranus will bring the unexpected to light and create an intense vibe for us all," Stardust continues. "Expect big revelations and indiscretions to come to out in the open." This may happen on a personal level, or a public one, as frustration over the government's mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, and devastation by the continued police violence toward the Black community, builds. "The question is how can we move forward now that we’ve seen the truth?" Stardust asks. "Can we repair these situations and relationships?"
As you reflect on these questions, you may start to feel a bit restless. "At this eclipse, the sun in Cancer and the moon in Capricorn will be forming a tricky shape in the sky called a Cardinal Grand Cross, which also involves Mars and Chiron in Aries, as well as asteroid Juno in Libra," Montúfar says. "This Cardinal Cross is set to bring a considerable amount of tension as well as social unrest."
Montúfar says that Chiron — a comet known as the Wounded Healer — in Aries relates to the search of collective identity in the form of protest, and Mars in Aries gives us the energy to keep fighting. "However, the nurturing presence of asteroid Juno in Libra will help us balance our personal right to express ourselves and take up space with the need to cooperate and care for each other," she explains. Take this as a sign to keep fighting, keep vocalizing what is right, and keep working towards change.