I Tried The Exfoliating Washcloths That Went Viral On Amazon

I noticed fewer ingrown hairs in the days following the scrub session and even fewer after I tried it again post-shaving. Also, since we're Going There: While I don't personally deal with bacne or buttne , I do get the rare below-the-belt pimple. So, I gave my booty a once-over with a fresh cloth to keep things smooth and soft (highly recommend if you suffer from booty breakouts). Since keratosis pilaris can be one of the trickiest and priciest skin conditions to treat (a KP scrub or lotion regimen can easily run you USD $50), at under $20 these viral washcloths were more than an affordable option for delivering visible results when used correctly. My only gripe? They are not exactly sustainable: Viscose is a semi-synthetic material derived from cellulose — and while these washcloths aren't single-use, I personally didn't love the idea of reusing the same cloth for more than four or five exfoliations. Next time, instead of throwing them in the trash, I am going to attempt a washing-machine cycle in order to see if they hold up for longer-term use.