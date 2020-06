How I’m Reflecting On Juneteenth Differently This Year

The world right now is coming together to say Black lives matter — finally. The difference is that this time, I’m hearing it louder than ever. With Juneteenth drawing closer, its history has reentered the mainstream conversation . There is now a push to acknowledge the day slavery ended in this country as a federal holiday, and, as a result, Juneteenth is being discovered for the first time by different communities. Black people who hadn’t delved into its history before are taking the time to do so now — my sister, my cousins, and I among them. There’s a pang of regret that it’s taken me this long to even acknowledge Juneteenth. But I’ll celebrate that I’m here now, celebrating and wanting to do the work of educating myself.