Let Harry Styles Inspire Your Next DIY Manicure

If Harry Styles is known for one signature beauty feature other than his '70s rock-god hair, it's his painted nails. From rocking black polish in 2016 to more recently unveiling album art with smiley faces, statement nails have become a go-to accessory for the musician.
That's why we shouldn't look any further than the "Watermelon Sugar" singer for DIY manicure inspiration during this extra time indoors, when we're taking mani matters into our own hands with nail salons closed amid the pandemic. From two-toned colour to cheery designs, most of his looks are actually easy to achieve at home. We've rounded up some of Harry's most DIY-friendly — and iconic — manicures, ahead.