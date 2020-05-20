Why Everyone Thinks Selena Gomez Shaved Her Head

A Twitter fan account for the singer posted a seemingly-real image of Gomez rocking a buzzcut, along with another photo of hair on the floor alongside clippers and scissors. "@SelenaGomez shared her new look on her Instagram story," wrote the account. Fans went into a frenzy, and the tweet has generated nearly 6,000 retweets and 50,000 likes. Many people are wondering if these photos are the real deal — and we're here to tell you the answer, which is straightforwardly no.