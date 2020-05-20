Miley Cyrus Gets A “Mullet Pixie” Haircut From Her Mom At Home

It seems the more days that pass in quarantine, the more chances we have of Miley Cyrus experimenting with her hair. After debuting Joe Exotic-like bangs, the singer is back with another hair transformation courtesy of her mom — and this time, it's an entirely new look.
The singer's go-to hairstylist, Sally Hershberger, virtually coached the singer's mom, Tish Cyrus, through cutting a shorter version of her now-signature mullet — which she debuted last November. During the recorded FaceTime call, which can be seen on Vogue, you hear Hershberger instructing Tish on where to pick up her daughter's hair, using a mannequin head on her end of the call for reference. The final look for Cyrus was a blend of a shorter haircut with a mullet edge, which Hershberger is stamping the "pixie mullet."
"Miley's mom, Tish, played a huge part in this transformation as well," says Hershberger via email. "I love working with Tish — she has a really good eye for detail. I was glad she was there to help Miley with this cut."
It seems that Miley had a different haircut envisioned before the coaching call, but they ended up pivoting at the last minute. "Miley sent me over a picture for inspiration, but this pixie mullet is completely different than the original inspiration photo," adds the hairstylist. "That's why I love working with Miley — she's a creative. We work really well together to bring visions to life."
But Cyrus doesn't need to be trapped at home to trust in her mom for haircuts. The singer received an at-home trim from her mother last November — pre-quarantine — to ring in her 27th birthday. It seems that the extra time at home has only given Tish more hours to work on this new skill, and she's got a pretty high-profile client to debut her handiwork.
