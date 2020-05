Researchers and health officials are working quickly to study a new inflammatory health condition that’s impacting kids who’ve had coronavirus . In parts of Canada, the U.S., and Europe, a small but increasing number of children have come down with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock. Doctors have determined it’s a brand new condition — which some are calling " multisystem inflammatory vasculitis " or “pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (PMIS)” — is associated with COVID-19. It’s causing kids to develop fevers, as well as inflammation of the skin, blood vessels, and heart. On Wednesday, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said that Canadian doctors had been briefed to keep their eyes peeled for the condition . "It's really an alert to clinicians to think about what might be the underlying causes, because it's not specific to COVID-19," said Tam, according to the CBC. "But it is important to catch people who are presenting with these syndromes and further determine whether COVID-19 could be a cause." Here’s what we know so far about the condition, and what parents should look out for.