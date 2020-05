The Royal Tampon Story The Crown Doesn’t Want You To Hear

Ladies and gentleman, we are not being told the whole truth. Or at least, we won't be on the next season of The Crown , in which star Josh O'Connor admitted that the storyline of his character, Prince Charles, won't include what I feel is one of the most important conversations in royal history. Granted, I just learned about it today, but now that I know Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles once flirtily joked about how Charles wished he could be one of Camilla's tampons, I now must see it on screen.