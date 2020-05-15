The Royal Tampon Story The Crown Doesn’t Want You To Hear

Ladies and gentleman, we are not being told the whole truth. Or at least, we won't be on the next season of The Crown, in which star Josh O'Connor admitted that the storyline of his character, Prince Charles, won't include what I feel is one of the most important conversations in royal history. Granted, I just learned about it today, but now that I know Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles once flirtily joked about how Charles wished he could be one of Camilla's tampons, I now must see it on screen.
However, O'Connor told SiriusXM's EW Live that axing the inclusion of that storyline was one of his only stipulations for taking on the role.
‘When they offered me the role, one of my first questions was — I say questions, I think it was pretty much a statement — 'We are not doing the tampon phone call,'" he said, per E! News.
However, the decision was more about himself than protecting Prince Charles's dignity.
"Pre-The Crown, I’ve made many independent films, many television shows where there’s a lot of nudity, a lot of slightly dodgy characters, and this was my one chance for my parents to see something with no shame and there’s no way I was going to scuttle that by talking about tampons on Netflix," he continued.
Specifically, in the leaked phone call, Prince Charles says it would be much easier if he lived "inside [Camilla's] trousers or something."
"What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers?" she joked.
"Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck!" he replied.
To be fair to Prince Charles, he did say "God forbid," and it seems like the Lord obliged. But I'll just say: If The Crown won't give us the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle scandal, then I think some light joking about tampons isn't too much to ask.
