Taylor Swift’s Surprise Announcement Was Actually Much Bigger Than A New Song

For days now, Taylor Swift’s fan base has been racking their brains in a unified attempt to decipher the trail of clues that the singer dropped online, hypothesizing that there had to be a secret meaning behind the recurrence of May 8th in her work. As it turns out, the Swifties are right — their fave does have something special up her sleeve today.
She appeared on Good Morning America with a special announcement about her next exciting release. It’s not the new album that her fans were hoping and praying for (Lover just came out last summer, you guys!), but it’s something they’ll definitely enjoy: a concert, released just for them.
JUST IN: @taylorswift13 announces an exclusive concert special on @ABCNetwork! “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” will premiere May 17th at 10pm|9c! https://t.co/6t6m5L7s8v pic.twitter.com/3rWLzpvFh7— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 8, 2020
“I played this concert in September called the City of Lover Show,” Swify shared on GMA this morning. “It was in Paris and it was so much fun.”
"It was actually a show put together to celebrate the Lover album coming out, and we filmed it!” she continued. “So, that is going to be airing on ABC on May 17."
In a way, Swift's big news is actually better than a new album. The singer was set to embark on a series of global performances, including her stateside Lover Fest, but many of those events have been cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The City of Lover Show gives fans who missed out on the tour the opportunity to experience Swift onstage from the comfort of their homes.
The special concert is set to air on Sunday, May 17 on ABC. the following day, Swifties will be able to stream it over and over again on Disney+.
