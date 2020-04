Cocaine, Coronavirus & Me

And here’s the thing: I've not had a single craving. I do have an app that asks me to make a pledge to stick to my sobriety in the morning (I've had this app before and reset the counter to zero probably 30 times). I tick a box at the end of the day to say I’m still clean and am rewarded with a motivational message: "You are what you do. Tomorrow you will be whatever you did today." They are cheesy but sometimes I read them two or three times to let them sink in.