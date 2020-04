Food has always been a great comfort to me, especially when I’m feeling anxious or sad. My go-to treats are chocolate and cheese — and I have had my share of them in these past few weeks. I know I’m not alone; a lot of my friends have told me they can’t seem to stay out of the kitchen either. It makes sense. The anxiety and stress caused by COVID-19 is driving us to look for solace anywhere we can find it. But for those battling binge eating, this is a perfect storm of triggers, as some people fighting BED (Binge Eating Disorder) are forced to deal with the trauma from this pandemic while made to stay in their homes, where they have limited options in terms of mental health care or even friends with whom they can speak.