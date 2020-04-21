Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Allegedly Texted Her Dad About Not Talking To The Press

Text messages allegedly sent by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Meghan’s father Thomas Markle indicate just how badly the couple wanted to get in touch with Thomas before the royal wedding.
The text messages were revealed via court documents filed in the couple’s lawsuit against Associated Newspapers and obtained by E! News. Meghan and Prince Harry are currently fighting Associated Newspapers in court after one of its papers, The Mail on Sunday, published a private letter from Meghan to Thomas. In a statement, The Mail on Sunday said it “stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously.” It also denies that Meghan’s letter was edited, as the couple alleges.
In the text messages, Prince Harry repeatedly attempts to get Thomas to call him back, seemingly over Thomas going public with pieces of information to the press. One alleged message from Prince Harry reads:
“Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but 'going public' will only make the situation worse. If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don't involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks.”
A second message from Prince Harry states that “speaking to the press WILL backfire” and that only they can help him, as they have been trying to “from day [one.]”
A message allegedly from Meghan claims that she had been reaching out to her father after learning that he entered the hospital, seemingly from after he was being treated following a heart attack. A follow-up message once again encourages Thomas to call.
"Harry and I made a decision earlier today and are dispatching the same security guys you turned away this weekend to be a presence on the ground to make sure you're safe...they will be there at your disposal as soon as you need them,” Meghan’s message to her father reads. “Please please call as soon as you can.. all of this is incredibly concerning but your health is most important."
Per E!, Thomas allegedly turned down the security offer, and Thomas and Meghan did not speak before the wedding, despite him calling her early in the morning on the day of the event.
In December of 2018, Thomas told The Daily Mail that he was met with a “wall of silence” from Meghan and her husband following the royal wedding in May of that year. He did not attend the wedding due to health issues.
“People are trying to rewrite history. Meghan and I were as close as a father and daughter could be right up until her wedding to Harry,” Thomas told outlet. “Then it all fell apart.”
In June of 2019, Thomas claimed that he wanted to attend Meghan and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s christening.
“I can’t say whether I’m going to be invited, you know, I can’t say if Meghan is going to say, ‘Okay, enough is enough and, yes, I want my family back in my life,’” Thomas told the Express.
Thus far, a reunion between Thomas and Meghan has not yet been publicized.
On Sunday, Meghan and Prince Harry officially cut ties with U.K. tabloids The Sun, The Mail, The Mirror and the Express, telling the outlets in a letter from their representative that there will be "no corroboration and zero engagement" with them moving forward.
