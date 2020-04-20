Billie Eilish’s Socially Distant Prom Proves Nothing Will Be Normal For The Class Of 2020

Unfortunately, thanks to social distancing orders, school dances and proms everywhere have been deemed impossible. In an attempt to cheer up disappointed high school seniors, Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers played at the kind of surreal dance party that could only exist in 2020.
As part of his coronavirus-inspired YouTube series, Some Good News, John Krasinski decided to play emcee and host a virtual prom over a livestream. Dressed in a tuxedo, Krasinski also implored viewers to pull out their prom ensembles. Chance the Rapper and Krasinski’s The Office co-star Rainn Wilson made brief appearances before Eilish and Finneas called in from quarantine. The duo performed “bad guy” from their couch, with back-up instrumentals playing from an iPhone.
The evening’s other performance came from the Jonas Brothers, who were quarantined away from one another. A split screen allowed them to give a very TikTok-esque rendition of “Sucker,” complete with some awkward, prom-style dancing.
the crossover of the decade what is happening at #SGNProm pic.twitter.com/K09c0JbX3K— „ (@biglttlefleabag) April 18, 2020
Throughout the night, Krasinski retweeted photos and videos of high schoolers dancing to Eilish and the Jonas Brothers — and even some shots of friends FaceTiming and Zooming each other as they celebrated. “When you thought you were missing prom, and your mom and your dad and your brother and your sister all say, ‘Oh, I remember my prom,’” Krasinski said, “you now get to say to them, ‘Oh, really? Did Billie Eilish play your prom? Did the Jonas Brothers play your prom? Did Chance the Rapper pop into your prom? And did Rainn Wilson ruin your prom?’”
It wasn’t just a special night for graduating seniors, though. The Jonas Brothers joked to Krasinski that this was their first time attending a prom, and Eilish, who has been homeschooled her whole life, also missed out on the tradition.
Watch Eilish’s performance below.
