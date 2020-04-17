Lockdown Has Forced The Celibacy I Didn’t Know I Needed

Some men made me feel more human than others. One time a guy I had been seeing was sipping an instant coffee in my kitchen and he picked up my feet, looked at the way one of my toes curves around in a C shape and laughed: "It looks like a little cashew nut." As he held it between his fingers I had this image of what it would be like if we endured long enough to work out what it would be to make each other happy.