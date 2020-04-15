The Best Resources For Learning How To Cook Online

Scrolling through social media right now means being bombarded with images of your friends' beautifully baked bread loaves, made-from-scratch sweet treats, and pantry meals that somehow look truly gourmet. Because many of us suddenly have plenty of time on our hands, cooking has been embraced by many as a gratifying and useful hobby. But what about those that don't know how to cook?
You can avoid feeling this very specific brand of mid-quarantine FOMO by learning how to cook and bake right now with help from videos, virtual classes, and certain social media accounts. With these resources, you'll not only have a way to feed yourself that doesn't require ordering take-out, but you'll also have your own masterpiece meals to share on Instagram.
