Mercury Is Entering Aries, Bringing Us Creativity And A Little Attitude

Mercury, the planet of communication, headed into the fiery sign of Aries on April 11 — and you might want to keep your attitude in check for the next three weeks while it's in transit.
"Impulsive and sparky by nature, Mercury in Aries doesn’t hold back," says astrologer Lisa Stardust. "In fact, the warrior sign asserts and expresses itself with a no-holds-barred attitude, even creating arguments out of nowhere to show others how they feel."
This time ushers in some major challenges. Stardust says we'll most likely have a know-it-all attitude — and that could lead to frustration in our relationships. "We will be forced to change our communication style, to be kinder with our words, and to have a cooler attitude," she notes.
Emotions are likely amplified right now anyway, since we're all stuck inside and on edge thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But if you can manage to check your attitude at the door, and find healthy ways to communicate with the people around you, you may be able to dodge some of the tension that this transit can bring up.
Mercury in Aries offers some perks, too. "During these three weeks, there will be no shortage of fresh ideas. Actually, the problem will be following through with them," explains Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com. "After all, Aries is a highly skilled sign at beginning things, but not so good at finishing them."
Keep tabs on your to-do list. You may be overcome with the urge to pick up a new hobby or start a new project. While this is a great way to pass your time at home, it can also be overwhelming. So don't stress if you don't complete every task you're attempting.
Still, this high-energy time can lead you to plenty of activities that end up feeling fun and fulfilling. Plus, it can teach you a lesson in endurance, Montúfar points out. "If we take advantage of this planet-sign’s exciting and inventive combination to formulate a well-laid plan, once Mercury enters Taurus on April 27 we will have the perseverance and stamina to begin putting it in place," she says.
Mercury makes several significant aspects with other planets while it's in Aries, adds Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com.
"On April 11, Mercury sextiles Saturn. This is a positive, if not overly exciting transit that will give us a clear thought process, a focus on reality, and a mindset to get things done," Hale says.
"On April 18, Mercury sextiles both Mars and Venus. This will be positive for communication with the opposite sex, and it's expressive, pleasant, and uplifting. Love feelings can be freely expressed on a transit like this one," Hale says. If you're partnered, enjoy. And if you're single, fire up those dating apps — this is the perfect time to revamp your profile.
Finally, on April 25, Mercury squares Pluto. "This coincides with Pluto’s retrograde, making this a significant transit in the world and our own personal lives," Hale explains. "Thoughts can be deep and on the more on the negative side or obsessive in nature. Arguments can occur if we are not careful." Hale also says we're likely to hear some significant news (maybe even about COVID-19) during this time.
So remember: Lean into the creative side of this transit, but be mindful about how you speak to the people around you. A little kindness will go a long way.
