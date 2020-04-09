Kimberly Drew Isn’t Afraid Of Change

Drew serves as a similar life-changing force for so many others, by emphasizing that everyone should feel like they have a right to be in spaces traditionally denied them. “It’s interesting to think on how we have enforced limits on ourselves on a personal level, how institutions are advertently or inadvertently adding to those fears,” she said, noting the many ways that historically white, elite spaces have had invisible barriers to entry. Drew is working to tear those barriers down and highlight the voices of creatives of colour, those people who are birthing a new movement in the arts, despite having been overlooked on a global scale. This kind of work takes time, but it’s also what keeps Drew going. “It is about an intergenerational shift,” she said. “Hopefully, there will be so much more room... so many more pathways” for those who want to find a career in the arts.