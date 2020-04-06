Essie Just Remixed Its Cult-Classic Ballet Slippers Polish

You could probably pick out Essie's Ballet Slippers from a wall lined with every shade of the brand's rounded rectangular bottles (Queen Elizabeth probably could, too). Now, for the first time ever, the iconic nail polish is getting a fresh twist, transforming from delicate ballet slippers into lace-up sneakers.
The bottle is part of Essie's new limited-edition Icons Remixed collection, which puts a new spin on some of the brand's cult-classic polishes. Ballet Sneakers, for example, is the same baby-pink shade as its predecessor, but with a matte finish. There's more: The blood-red Wicked becomes chrome-dusted Wicked Fierce, while the nude Ladylike turns shimmery and is renamed Like A Rebel.
Scroll through to see the iconic Essie shades in a whole new light — and shop your favourite bottle before it sells out.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
