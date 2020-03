For One Of Joe Exotic’s Exes, Life After Tiger King Is Is Entirely Different

Now, he has a completely different career. According to PAPER, he is working as a welder . He’s living in Oklahoma with his fiancée, Stormey. His appearance has changed quite a bit as well. While filming the series, Finlay is seen missing multiple teeth. While he was candid about his use of methamphetamines during his relationship with Exotic, Finlay told TMZ that the cause of his missing teeth was a result of genetics and not drug use , of which he has been clean for six years. In 2019, he underwent dental surgery and now has a full set of dentures and seems excited to show the world his glow-up.