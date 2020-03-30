Having A Partner In COVID-19 Quarantine

And also: Her health is a part of her life, and by proxy, my life, and our life together. When she got a fever two weeks ago and began to monitor it, checking in with her doctors as symptoms like a dry cough and chest pains emerged, health updates became part of our daily conversation. Yesterday, when her doctor suggested she go to Urgent Care for a chest x-ray after the chest pains began to include shortness of breath, I drove her, and waited outside in the hall as the security guard instructed, unable to join her in the waiting room as a contagion prevention measure. When a doctor came out to inform the family in that low-serious tone no one ever wants to hear, it was me who received the news that she would be quickly transferred via ambulance to a nearby ER to rule out a blood clot in her lung — an ailment I’d recommend not googling, as “sudden death” is listed as a primary symptom.