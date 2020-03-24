Here Are Two Necessary Updates On The Peter Weber & Madison Prewett Drama

View this post on Instagram

The grind does not stop. Been putting in a lot of work lately and beyond excited for @saelwellness to be launching in two weeks, on March 3rd! It has not been an easy road starting this and I have heard "no" a lot from many different people, so just want to thank everyone who has believed in me, encouraged me, worked with me, and believes in the mission the company is trying to achieve. Although I can't talk about what we are selling for another couple of weeks, I look forward to sharing with you all what we have been working on and the mission we are trying to achieve. I also want to thank one of our partners @parkplaceselect and @parkplacetexas, who has believed in our vision and helped us flip into some pretty awesome cars. They have made my life a lot easier when it comes to driving in style! 📸: @madyfischelli