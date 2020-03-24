Story from Entertainment

Here Are Two Necessary Updates On The Peter Weber & Madison Prewett Drama

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
The last season of ABC’s The Bachelor ended as chaotically as it began, but the dust of Peter Weber’s love life is finally settling. Just weeks after announcing their breakup, both Peter and Madison Prewett are moving on to their respective next chapters.
If you tuned in to Peter’s season, you know that drama followed him wherever he went. He struggled with his feelings for many of the women on the show, any public display of emotion winning him over. At the end of his journey, Pilot Pete got down on one knee and proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, but that didn’t last long; after a brief long distance engagement, the couple split because of Peter’s lingering feelings for Madison.
Even when he and Madison reunited in what was possibly the most dramatic “After the Final Rose” special in Bachelor history, the lovers still could not make their relationship work. They broke up just days after the season finale — no thanks to the meddling of his mother, Peter claims. Like his fading forehead scar, the Bachelor is doing much better, but he’s still in the process of healing from the stressful process.
While doing a spontaneous Q&A on Instagram, a follow asked Peter for advice on getting over a breakup. The pilot gave a candid answer that no doubt echoed his feelings. “Breakups are supposed to hurt,” wrote Peter on social media. “But I believe things happen for a reason, and you’re one step closer to your person now. You should never want to be with someone that doesn’t want you back the same way.”
Meanwhile, his ex is getting over their breakup in her own special way, except her particular brand of healing might involve a fellow Bachelor Nation alum. Connor Saeli is fueling rumours that he might be involved with the high profile Bachelor star.
The grind does not stop. Been putting in a lot of work lately and beyond excited for @saelwellness to be launching in two weeks, on March 3rd! It has not been an easy road starting this and I have heard "no" a lot from many different people, so just want to thank everyone who has believed in me, encouraged me, worked with me, and believes in the mission the company is trying to achieve. Although I can't talk about what we are selling for another couple of weeks, I look forward to sharing with you all what we have been working on and the mission we are trying to achieve. I also want to thank one of our partners @parkplaceselect and @parkplacetexas, who has believed in our vision and helped us flip into some pretty awesome cars. They have made my life a lot easier when it comes to driving in style! 📸: @madyfischelli

In a recent Instagram livestream, Connor sat down with his friend and fellow ex of Hannah Brown, Mike Johnson, to shoot the shit. Ever mischievous, Mike asked Connor straight up if he was dating Madison. "I don't know, we'll see," Connor said cheekily. "I can't give you anything."
Either Connor is pulling a Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller by trolling us, or he's hanging out with Madison for real and is keeping hush-hush about it. I'll be honest with you: I kind of hope it's the latter because Madison and Connor would definitely look cute together. Give love another chance, Madi! Or save it for Paradise — the fandom will be happy either way.
