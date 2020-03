The Latest Coronavirus “Cure” Involves A Hair Dryer & Hot Air

If you are not infected, but fear breathing in the virus, there are ways to prevent the illness without inflicting harm. "The best thing is social distancing and keeping yourself away from large crowds where you may breathe in or catch the virus," says Dr. Purvi Parikh, allergy & infectious disease doctor and allergist with the Allergy & Asthma Network . "Those prone to allergies or asthma should continue their controller nasal and respiratory medications so that they are protected from more serious complications of the illness as it does target the lungs."