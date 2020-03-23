Chrissy Teigen Is So Bored She Wants To Create A Custom Recipe For You

As we’re encouraged to practice social distancing to help “flatten the curve” of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are choosing to cook at home. Many are turning to creative pantry recipes that use mainly stocked-up essentials to sub for meals from restaurants, and Chrissy Teigen is here to offer her expert services.
Teigen posted on Instagram that whoever tags her and @cravingsbychrissytiegen in a photo of their pantry could receive a custom recipe based on what’s pictured. Her two cookbooks, Cravings and Hungry for More, are jam-packed with inventive recipes ranging from cheesy cheeseless eggs and three-ingredient chocolate mousse, so there’s no telling what Teigen could cook up next.
In the meantime, browse through the @cravingsbytiegen Instagram page or Teigen’s website for recipes that are simple and already call for pantry staples. Both her Veggie White Chilli and Pasta Alla Norma recipes seem like great replacements in lieu of a typical night eating out. And if you’re hankering for something sweet, no need to worry.
Her posts “From the Vault” of her Oreo-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe and Cake Batter Popcorn recipe require 10 or less ingredients — Oreos are considered an essential, right?
