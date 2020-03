How I Stopped Hiding Behind Makeup & Found The Real Me

At the same time, I was having conversations with people that led me to believe that I was not Black enough or Mexican enough — all my mixed-girl insecurities started coming out, and I began living in defense mode. I wanted to defend my sexuality, what I wore, my Blackness, my Mexican-ness, My Native American-ness. It got to a point where it was exhausting.Then, about six months ago, one of the people on my team showed me a PowerPoint made by the marketing group at my record label. It was basically dissecting who I am, which is super scary and sounds very Black Mirror -ish . It was all the categories of people I'd been that year: There was the Diana Ross diva, the Cher Diva, the Earth child, the streetwear queen.I did not sleep for an entire night after I saw that Powerpoint. I realized that I was trying to find something to grab onto because I'm a mixed girl and I have a hard time with that. Instead of looking at my differences and running with them, I was running away from them. I started to think, Which one of these fit me? Or is it none of them? And why am I so afraid of what makes me different?