“I Look Young & Healthy, But Coronavirus Could Kill Me”

I’m far from the only one who would be vulnerable if infected. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , six in 10 Americans live with at least one chronic disease. These are my people — the ones who have already stared down their mortality, and who can’t take any day for granted. If you’re lucky enough to not be one of us, the simple truth is that we have a higher chance of becoming seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 than you do. Being high-risk isn’t an abstract concept. You likely know several people who fall under the high-risk category, whether they look sick or not.