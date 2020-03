Hannah Ann Clears Up That Confusing Breakup Timeline & It Doesn’t Look Good For Peter

Hannah Ann appeared on a special episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast right after the show to debrief hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, clarifying the confusing timeline of her engagement. She and Peter got engaged around Thanksgiving last year, but things really got dicey when season 24 premiered in January. As the show aired, Hannah Ann had a clearer idea of Peter's perspective towards the process, and it was unsettling for her to discover that she had been in the dark about so many things. All the while, Peter downplayed the big moments of the season in a half-hearted attempt to keep Hannah Ann by his side, telling her that what she was seeing was in the past and didn't matter anymore.