If you can go braless, you should, and don’t worry so much. I would have worn a lot more things that I wanted to wear if I wasn't concerned about wearing a bra. We were always told, Never show your bra, never let the straps hang out, blah blah blah. I wish I could tell myself to be more comfortable with my body and less concerned about pressing everything in and strapping everything down. Spanx are a great invention, but not for a 26-year-old. Enjoy your liberty. Enjoy your body’s shape.

