Kevin Federline Responds To His & Britney Spears’ Son Airing Out Their Dirty Laundry

When asked whether Spears was working on new music after her "indefinite work hiatus" — her last album, Glory, was released four years ago — Jayden admitted that his mom had not been in the studio recently. “Actually I haven’t seen her doing a lot of music at all,” the 12-year-old told Instagram during the stream. He recalled asking her what was going on with the music, and Spears apparently told her son that she “might just quit it.”