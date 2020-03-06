Kevin Federline Responds To His & Britney Spears’ Son Airing Out Their Dirty Laundry

Updated March 5, 2020: Jayden Federline found himself in a bit of hot water with his dad after sharing some very revealing family secrets during his recent Instagram Live.
Mark Vincent Kaplan, Kevin Federline's attorney, told E! News that while his client gets that Jayden was just "acting as if [he was] a 13-year-old," Kevin isn't happy with his son's behaviour.
"[Kevin] he is addressing it as you would expect a responsible parent to address it," Kaplan said. "We wouldn't anticipate seeing any further posts like that again."
The backlash over the social media stream is a necessary lesson for Jayden, said a source close to the family. "He was experimenting on social media, and he will learn from it. He didn't understand the consequences, but hopefully he will now."
This story was originally written on March 4, 2020.
Since shaking up the music scene with her debut in 1999, Britney Spears has been a staple of pop culture. Through successes and missteps, ups and down (which included a very public mental health crisis), the singer has remained one of the world’s most popular artists. However, according to one of her sons, Spears’ run as a performer may be coming to an end.
Yesterday, Jayden Federline jumped on Instagram Live to engage with his followers. Jayden, who is the second of Spears’ sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, didn’t hesitate to answer the stream of questions pouring in from his mother’s passionate fanbase. But his candid responses, all of which have been scrubbed from the internet, also had many raising their brows in confusion and concern.
When asked whether Spears was working on new music after her "indefinite work hiatus" — her last album, Glory, was released four years ago — Jayden admitted that his mom had not been in the studio recently. “Actually I haven’t seen her doing a lot of music at all,” the 12-year-old told Instagram during the stream. He recalled asking her what was going on with the music, and Spears apparently told her son that she “might just quit it.”
Jayden also shared some details about Spears’ personal life, shining some light on the tense nature of the Spears-Federline family dynamic. Fans on Instagram Live asked him about his grandfather Jamie Spears, and the child responded without missing a beat, "He's a big dick."
The sentiment likely stems from last year's drama around Jamie being removed as the conservator of his daughter's personal and professional matters after over ten years of say-so. He stepped down from the position when Kevin Federline filed a police report claiming that the 67-year-old had physically harmed his oldest child Sean.
After discussing Spears' relationship with fitness model Sam Asgheri (he approves) and his opinion on #FreeBritney (he's not sure what to think about it), Jayden promised to return for another candid Instagram Live if his follower count increased to 5,000. Unfortunately for him and the fans clamoring for more insider details about Spears, all of the post on Jayden's page were deleted, and his account was made private shortly after the stream.
