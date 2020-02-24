Hypebeasts with a sweet tooth have gone wild over the latest Supreme drop. Earlier this week, as part of their Spring/Summer 2020 collection, the cult streetwear brand debuted red and white Supreme-branded Oreo cookies. Taking their own spin on the classic creme-filled cookie, double stuf’d Supreme Oreos were priced at $8 USD per pack of three. But, in the typical frenzy inspired by the brand’s limited edition collabs, the cookies sold out in just a couple days. Now, they are being resold for a whopping $17,000 USD on Ebay. In case you missed the math on that, it’s more than 200x the original price. With four days still left for bidding, the price of these novelty Oreos is expected to keep climbing.
On Tuesday, both Oreo and Supreme posted about the partnership on their social media accounts. Oreo’s Instagram photo of the red cookie with Supreme’s logo across it looked kind of like something from a meme account, but alas, it was very real — and it went very viral. Within hours, a mad dash for the coveted Supreme-brand Oreos began at both the brand’s flagship store in Soho and online.
Hypebeasts when they open their box of Supreme Oreos and they all cracked pic.twitter.com/kPbHzB3vzm— Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) February 18, 2020
me when i see someone flexing their supreme Oreos https://t.co/mEyf8nfq6D— DKL (@dk1080p) February 17, 2020
According to AdAge, Supreme actually teased the release on Reddit as far as six months ago. It’s no surprise given the reaction that the cookies escalated to a five-figure price tag within days of the sale, given the lengths at which people are willing to go for any Supreme-labelled product. The brand is known for creating a frenzy and quickly driving up prices with their rare releases — from a literal Supreme branded brick that resold for $1,000 USD, to a Supreme MetroCard that rose to $999 USD on Ebay.
Zane Comer, executive creative director of Within, told AdAge that for Supreme, the partnership “is a low-risk way to generate earned impressions….For Oreo, associating their product with a brand that has the cool-factor of Supreme also creates legitimate relevance out of thin air.”
If you are in the market for a $17,000 USD+ packet of three red Oreos, this is the buyer’s market you should act on.
