Jenna Dewan Is Engaged To Steve Kazee & She Has A Big Ring To Prove It

When Step Up co-stars and couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan called it quits in 2018, many fans wondered how the stars would move on from their high profile breakup. Thankfully, the past two years since their split have brought new love (and new life) for both parties. For Dewan, specifically, she found a new partner in theatre actor Steve Kazee.
Dewan and Kazee took their relationship public in late 2018. After dating for a year, the couple announced that they were expecting a child, the first for Kazee and the second for Dewan — she shares her 6-year-old daughter Everly with Tatum. “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” they shared in a joint statement to People in September. Now, the couple has announced their engagement with only weeks to go before Dewan's due date.
Advertisement
“When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” Kazee captioned a romantic photo of the couple, Dewan’s engagement ring stealing the show. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years."
Dewan shared the same picture with an equally romantic caption of her own: “A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart.”
There’s no word yet from Tatum about his reaction to Dewan’s pending wedding, but it wouldn’t be a reach to guess that he is happy for his ex-wife. After all, he’s also moved on with a new love of his own; the actor is currently on again with R&B singer Jessie J after a brief break.The former spouses parted on cordial terms — they both claimed that there were no “salacious events” fueling their decision to end their marriage — and Tatum was reportedly very pleased to hear the news about her pregnancy.
“Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it," a source told E! News. "He is happy for her and was very supportive."
Related Content:
Advertisement